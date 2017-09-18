FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Watch Lizzo Call The Weeknd’s Hair ‘An Elevated Surface’ While Playing Storytime With ‘The Big Girls’

Who knew the rapper-singer was an English major in another life and had a signature dolphin sound? We find out as she plays “Storytime With…” at Music Midtown

Rapper-singer Lizzo kicked it with Fuse at Music Midtown to play our new "Storytime With..." game despite the rising heat in "Hotlanta." We asked the Minneapolis-based artist and her dancers, Grace and Courtney, to fill in the blanks with crazy adjectives, plural desserts (yum), verbs, an elevated surface and more. 

Recently releasing her first song "Water Me" since the Coconut Oil EP, the 29-year-old schools us when Grace asked for a body part. "Décolletage. That's this area for all you uneducated...," she ever so fiercely explains while pointing to her collar bone and laughing. 

Lizzo takes one glance at the final written story the trio put together and shouts "I hate this already!" Watch the body-positive rising star read her hilarious and inspirational story in the video above. 

Keep up with all of Fuse's Music Midtown coverage featuring artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more! Plus, check out @fusetv on InstagramSnapchatTwitter and Facebook for even more on-the-scene coverage.

Take it back to Austin City Limits 2016 where Lizzo reminisced on recording with Prince and described working with the icon as "a fairytale in my mind" below.

