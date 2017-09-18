Watch Lizzo Call The Weeknd’s Hair ‘An Elevated Surface’ While Playing Storytime With ‘The Big Girls’

Rapper-singer Lizzo kicked it with Fuse at Music Midtown to play our new "Storytime With..." game despite the rising heat in "Hotlanta." We asked the Minneapolis-based artist and her dancers, Grace and Courtney, to fill in the blanks with crazy adjectives, plural desserts (yum), verbs, an elevated surface and more.

Recently releasing her first song "Water Me" since the Coconut Oil EP, the 29-year-old schools us when Grace asked for a body part. "Décolletage. That's this area for all you uneducated...," she ever so fiercely explains while pointing to her collar bone and laughing.