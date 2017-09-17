FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Watch The Naked and Famous Guess Each Other's Answers to Random Questions

They've been bandmates for a decade and known each other since childhood, but how well do members of the New Zealand band really know each other? We found out at ATL fest Music Midtown

How well do the members of New Zealand indie-electronic band The Naked and Famous really know each other? While at Music Midtown 2017 in Atlanta promoting their latest album Simple Forms, Fuse sat down with Aaron Short and David Beadle to play a fun game to see how close they truly are.

Can the longtime friends and bandmates guess each other's answers to questions about themselves? "We've known each other since we were like, five," says David. Watch above to see if all these years spent together helps them answer things like their spirit animals, biggest pet peeves, and more.

Keep your eyes on our Music Midtown hub all weekend to check out more artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more!

Below, check out an interview with The Naked And Famous' Alisa from this year at Firefly Music Festival where she talks about recording the band's 2016 album, Simple Forms, after a public breakup with bandmate Thom Powers:

