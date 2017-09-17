Watch The Naked and Famous Guess Each Other's Answers to Random Questions

How well do the members of New Zealand indie-electronic band The Naked and Famous really know each other? While at Music Midtown 2017 in Atlanta promoting their latest album Simple Forms, Fuse sat down with Aaron Short and David Beadle to play a fun game to see how close they truly are.

Can the longtime friends and bandmates guess each other's answers to questions about themselves? "We've known each other since we were like, five," says David. Watch above to see if all these years spent together helps them answer things like their spirit animals, biggest pet peeves, and more.