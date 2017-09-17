FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Watch: Do The Strumbellas Know Each Other Better Than They Know Themselves?

Izzy and David may be roommates on tour, but can The Strumbellas bandmates answer random, personal questions about each other? We found out at Music Midtown

On location at Atlanta music fest Music Midtown 2017, Fuse sat down with Izzy Ritchie and David Ritter of Canadian indie-rock band The Strumbellas to see how well they really know each other. "Not only are we in the same band, we share a room," says Ritter confidently before getting into the game.

The Strumbellas performed songs off their hit 2016 album Hope at Music Midtown, including their latest single "Young & Wild." By the end of our game, Izzy concluded, "I think...we revealed [that] we know each other better than we know ourselves. Success." That's one way to interpret how the game went.

Keep your eyes on our  Music Midtown hub all weekend to check out more artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more! Plus follow us at @fusetv on InstagramSnapchatTwitter and Facebook for on-the-scene coverage all weekend.

Below, watch our interview with The Strumbellas' Izzy and David at Austin City Limits 2016 about the band's "We Don't Know" video and which member of the group would reign supreme if the band were to actually fight each other, like in the video:

