Watch: Do The Strumbellas Know Each Other Better Than They Know Themselves?

On location at Atlanta music fest Music Midtown 2017, Fuse sat down with Izzy Ritchie and David Ritter of Canadian indie-rock band The Strumbellas to see how well they really know each other. "Not only are we in the same band, we share a room," says Ritter confidently before getting into the game.

The Strumbellas performed songs off their hit 2016 album Hope at Music Midtown, including their latest single "Young & Wild." By the end of our game, Izzy concluded, "I think...we revealed [that] we know each other better than we know ourselves. Success." That's one way to interpret how the game went.