Recap Music Midtown 2017 With AJR, Lizzo, Broods & More

Atlanta's biggest music festival had a line-up full of musical acts for music lovers of any genre. Bruno Mars, AJR, Future, Dua Lipa, Mumford & Sons, Lizzo, and dozens more hit the festival stage at Music Midtown 2017, but the excitement didn't stop there.

Fuse host and YouTube star Arnold Telagaarta hit the ATL fest grounds and captured what went down at the two-day fest. Watch Arnold ask festival-goers who they were eager to see and find out which food truck had the best eats in our recap above.