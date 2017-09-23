FUSE

Music Midtown 2017

Recap Music Midtown 2017 With AJR, Lizzo, Broods & More

Fuse host and YouTuber Arnold Telagaarta highlights moments from Atlanta's Music Midtown festival, including interviews with performers AJR, Lizzo, Broods, Judah & the Lion & more. See what went down!

Atlanta's biggest music festival had a line-up full of musical acts for music lovers of any genre. Bruno Mars, AJR, FutureDua LipaMumford & Sons, Lizzo, and dozens more hit the festival stage at Music Midtown 2017, but the excitement didn't stop there.

Fuse host and YouTube star Arnold Telagaarta hit the ATL fest grounds and captured what went down at the two-day fest. Watch Arnold ask festival-goers who they were eager to see and find out which food truck had the best eats in our recap above.

The weather in Atlanta was definitely hot during Music Midtown, but was it more of a steamy or sultry heat? Fuse finds out from festival-goers below as they reveal whether they are left Twix fans or right Twix lovers.

Below, watch Arnold make a pitstop to hang out with Twix where "left Twix put their best foot forward" and right Twix brought their "A-game to A town" at Piedmont Park.

Check out more of Fuse's Music Midtown coverage featuring artist interviews, live photos, set reviews from the festival and more! Plus, check out @fusetv on InstagramTwitter and Facebook for even more on-the-scene coverage.

