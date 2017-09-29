Rico Nasty Talks 'Sugar Trap 2' And '90s Cartoon References: 'I'm A Colorful-Ass B-tch'
When rapper Rico Nasty stopped by Fuse we had her and her team sit down for our new Entourage Interview series. In a chat with her manager and boyfriend ("how messy is that?" she says laughing), Rico revealed new info about her 'Sugar Trap 2' project, a new tour, and more.
Above, Rico explains where all her confidence come from and why she often references old cartoons and TV shows in her music, like her "Hey Arnold" remix with Lil Yachty. Plus, fans will be happy to hear her Sugar Trap 2 project is dropping very soon, with a tour kicking off before the year ends.
"Big shit is definitely coming. I can feel it," the rapper tells Fuse excitedly about all the things she has planned for the future.
On top of her "Hey Arnold" remix, Rico teamed with Lil Yachty again for "Mamacita" off the Fate of the Furious soundtrack this year. Below, watch Lil Yachty tell Fuse at Lollapalooza 2017 about recording his Teenage Emotions album and working with Diplo:
User Comments