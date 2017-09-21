FUSE

#TBT 2012: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Admit to Being Perfectionists 'To a Fault'

Macklemore also discusses what it was like to face drug addiction after three years of sobriety, a situation he calls "humbling"

It's been five years since the release of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' chart-topping single "Thrift Shop," a worldwide sleeper hit that eventually snagged two GRAMMYs. Back in 2012, the duo sat down with Fuse to discuss their debut album, The Heist, and why they don't rush projects.

"I think that Ryan and I are perfectionists, and it takes us just a long time to get what the desired result that we know is there. We're never gonna make a perfect album or a perfect flyer or a perfect video, but we're gonna strive for that every time," Macklemore explains. "We scrutinize everything, almost to a fault."

The 34-year-old also got real about his process of facing drug addiction, which did not come easily after three-plus years of sobriety.

"I didn't feel like I could tell anybody...I didn't tell Ryan. I didn't tell my manager. I felt like I had let people down. I felt like I had let myself down," he admits. "When you start over, it's very humbling."

Be sure to check out Macklemore's first solo album in 12 years, GEMINI, out September 22. Below, watch Fuse's exclusive peek into the Seattle native's collection of fur coats, featuring his infamous "Thrift Shop" jacket:

