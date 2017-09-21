TBT 2012: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Admit to Being Perfectionists 'To a Fault'

It's been five years since the release of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' chart-topping single "Thrift Shop," a worldwide sleeper hit that eventually snagged two GRAMMYs. Back in 2012, the duo sat down with Fuse to discuss their debut album, The Heist, and why they don't rush projects.

"I think that Ryan and I are perfectionists, and it takes us just a long time to get what the desired result that we know is there. We're never gonna make a perfect album or a perfect flyer or a perfect video, but we're gonna strive for that every time," Macklemore explains. "We scrutinize everything, almost to a fault."