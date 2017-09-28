FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: The-Dream Calls 'IV Play' the 'Most Intelligent, Ratchetest' R&B Album

The hitmaker explains the inspiration behind his fifth studio album and why Big Sean was an ideal guest feature

R&B veteran The-Dream is set to unleash his sixth full-length album this week, adding Love Affair to his extensive catalog of solo projects. For this week's installment of #TBT, take a look back at the singer/producer's 2013 interview detailing the inspiration behind his fifth album, IV Play.

With the goal of making IV Play "the most intelligent, ratchetest hip-hop/R&B album ever made," The-Dream wanted to unveil a more provocative, turned up version of his previous albums.

"I didn't want to compete with the records that I had out before because as much as people want you to stay the same, you've done it already," he explains. "You can't really surprise somebody with something that you've done that you feel like was a classic to begin with."

Tapping heavy hitters like Beyoncé2 Chainz and Pusha T, The-Dream also shouted out collaborator Big Sean for helping him elevate the vibe of IV Play. "Nobody has to ask Big Sean to be ratchet and nasty and provocative. He's just really great at that," he says.

Next, check out Fuse's sit-down with Ty Dolla $ign, who linked up with The-Dream for "Love U Better" off his forthcoming album Beach House 3:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Spotlight

Future Hispanic History Month: Tattoo Storytelling With Melanie Martinez

Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: The-Dream Calls 'IV Play' the 'Most Intelligent, Ratchetest' R&B Album

The Darkness visit Fuse HQ to record the 'Besterday' podcast with Bianca GracieSeptember 2017

Photo of the Day: Behind The Scenes With The Darkness

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: Lana Del Rey performs in support of her "Lust for Life" release at Bill Graham Civic AuditHitting The Road

See Lana Del Rey's 2018 Tour Dates

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actress Michelle Williams attends the 'Wonderstruck' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film FeNews

Is Michelle Williams Joining Marvel's 'Venom' Movie?

Movies

The New 'Terminator' Movie Has a Release Date

Show Clip

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Gets Her GRAMMY Look Together

TV

'AHS: Cult' Ep. 4 Recap: Welcome to Kai's Mad World

Load More