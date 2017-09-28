TBT 2013: The-Dream Calls 'IV Play' the 'Most Intelligent, Ratchetest' R&B Album

With the goal of making IV Play "the most intelligent, ratchetest hip-hop/R&B album ever made," The-Dream wanted to unveil a more provocative, turned up version of his previous albums.

R&B veteran The-Dream is set to unleash his sixth full-length album this week, adding Love Affair to his extensive catalog of solo projects. For this week's installment of #TBT , take a look back at the singer/producer's 2013 interview detailing the inspiration behind his fifth album, IV Play.

"I didn't want to compete with the records that I had out before because as much as people want you to stay the same, you've done it already," he explains. "You can't really surprise somebody with something that you've done that you feel like was a classic to begin with."

Tapping heavy hitters like Beyoncé, 2 Chainz and Pusha T, The-Dream also shouted out collaborator Big Sean for helping him elevate the vibe of IV Play. "Nobody has to ask Big Sean to be ratchet and nasty and provocative. He's just really great at that," he says.

Next, check out Fuse's sit-down with Ty Dolla $ign, who linked up with The-Dream for "Love U Better" off his forthcoming album Beach House 3: