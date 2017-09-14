#TBT 2014: Birthday Boy Nick Jonas Talks Solo Career and 'Jealous' Origins
As Nick Jonas celebrates his 25th birthday this weekend, take a look back at the singer's 2014 sit-down with Fuse, during which he discussed the inspiration behind his hit single, "Jealous."
"I experienced a real moment of jealousy, and instead of getting frustrated, I decided to just write a song," Jonas admits. "And I definitely think that's the more productive thing to do, and it turned out being a good thing."
The ever versatile performer also teased his self-titled solo album, citing Stevie Wonder, Jhené AIko and The Weeknd as influencers who helped shape the project's "alternative-pop-R&B" sound.
