Allen Maldonado Talks New App, Says The Rock or Idris Elba Can Reenact His Life in Short Film

With a recurring role on ABC's Black-ish, writing for STARZ hit series Survivor's Remorse, landing a role alongside Tracy Morgan in The Last O.G. and recently launching an app for short films—Allen Maldonado is on the rise. The innovative actor/director stopped by Fuse to discuss his app Everyday Digital and what drove him to launch it.

Maldonado has created the first on-the-go app for short films that provides access to award-winning short films and digital series including his very own Who the F*ck is Uncle Joe. "We are basically the Netflix version of short films," the 34-year-old says. "It’s something I created out of pain being that I’m a short film maker.”