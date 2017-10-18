FUSE

Interview

Allen Maldonado Talks New App, Says The Rock or Idris Elba Can Reenact His Life in Short Film

“We really want to spotlight short films as they've been overlook for decades,” the California native tells Fuse

With a recurring role on ABC's Black-ish, writing for STARZ hit series Survivor's Remorse, landing a role alongside Tracy Morgan in The Last O.G. and recently launching an app for short films—Allen Maldonado is on the rise. The innovative actor/director stopped by Fuse to discuss his app Everyday Digital and what drove him to launch it. 

Maldonado has created the first on-the-go app for short films that provides access to award-winning short films and digital series including his very own Who the F*ck is Uncle Joe. "We are basically the Netflix version of short films," the 34-year-old says. "It’s something I created out of pain being that I’m a short film maker.”

When asked to imagine what a short film based on his life be about, the actor tells Fuse it would be intense, filled with drama, action, laughter and tears.

Watch the interview in full above and check out a throwback interview of Black-ish star Yara Shahidi talk about the hit show and bust some crazy karate movies on Fuse's White Guy Talk Show.

