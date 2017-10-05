'Besterday' Podcast: The Darkness on New 'Pinewood Smile' Album & Those Catsuits From 2003

What's up doc! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by The Darkness' Justin Hawkins and Rufus Tiger Taylor as we celebrate the release of their new album Pinewood Smile (which drops on Oct. 6). The frontman and drummer stopped by the Fuse offices to play a few songs from the album as well as to dive into some nostalgia from their early career days. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —The story behind the band's new songs "All The Pretty Girls," "Solid Gold" and "Southern Trains" (we even play some of the tunes for you!)

—The band's grossest tour moments (it involves a bathroom...)

—Looking back on their 2003 breakout hit "I Believe In A Thing Called Love"

—Why Justin Hawkins loves catsuits so much

—Why there doesn't need to be a Hocus Pocus reboot (we're looking at you, Disney Channel!) And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag! Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue

Find The Darkness on Twitter at @TheDarkness To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Click here for more information on The Darkness' upcoming North American 2018 Tour De Prance and check out all the dates below. After that, take it back to 2012 where the band chats about their love for tea in a classic Fuse interview.