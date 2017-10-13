'Besterday' Podcast: Let's Remember How 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Rocked Pop Culture's World

What's the 4-1-1! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by BET's audience development manager Brittiany Taylor as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of the best shows of our generation—Keeping Up With The Kardashians! And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Why the show took reality television to the next level

—Our all-time favorite moments from the series

—Quizzing Brittiany on her KUWTK knowledge

—The family member we relate to the most

—The new Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie trailer & our love for Tamagotchis And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag! Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue

Find Brittiany on Twitter at @brittianycierra To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):