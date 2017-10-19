FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: Madonna's 'Erotica' Turns 25, Celebrating The Album's Bold Sex Appeal

Bianca Gracie & special guest, freelance writer/radio host Robbie Daw, looks back at the album that changed the pop music world forever

What's up guys! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by freelance writer and SiriusXM radio host Robbie Daw as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the most controversial and genre-defining albums in pop history—Madonna's Erotica! And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.   

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite songs from Erotica
Why the album was so controversial at the time
—How Madonna set the standard for talking about sex, relationships and AIDS in pop music
—The album's impact on this generation's pop singers
—The endless reboot news with Roswell, Blue Crush and Beetlejuice

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue         
Find Robbie on Twitter at @ChartRigger

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with special guest co-host Brittiany Taylor as we fan girl over Keeping Up With The Kardashians for its 10th anniversary:

