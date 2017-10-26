'Besterday' Podcast: Britney Spears' 'Blackout' Turns 10, Celebrating Her Brilliant (& Best) Album

It's Britney bitch! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by Forbes music journalist & freelance writer Hugh McIntyre as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of the most definitive albums in modern pop history—Britney Spears' Blackout! And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite songs from Blackout

—Why the album was such a juxtaposition from her personal life at the time

—Where it falls in Britney's album ranking list

—The album's impact on the shift in modern pop music

—Pink revealing more about her old feud with Christina Aguilera And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes.

Find Hugh on Twitter at @PopBangHugh