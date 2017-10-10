FUSE

Werk!

Big Freedia Breaks It Down: How Freedia's Custom Fashions Come to Life

Ever wonder where Freedia's one-of-a-kind outfits come from? Check out the Queen Diva and her personal designer crafting a custom blazer. All-new 'Big Freedia' tonight at 10PM

Big Freedia's back for a new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, Tuesdays at 10PM, and you know she's bringing ALL the lewks! In the newest edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, see Freedia work with her personal designer and stylist to craft a custom Freedia blazer.

Don't miss  Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, watch full Big Freedia episodes on the Fuse TV app on mobile, Roku + Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

Below, watch the last edition of Big Freedia Breaks it Down to see how Freedia's fabulous nails go from bare to bling:

