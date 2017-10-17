FUSE

Bounce It Out

Big Freedia Breaks It Down: Learn How to Twerk From Professor Freedia

They don't call Freedia the "Queen of Bounce" for nothing. Learn how to bend over, bust open and shake that ass, as Freedia teaches Twerking 101. All-new 'Big Freedia' Tues. at 10PM

Big Freedia's back for a new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, Tuesdays at 10PM, and you know she's been shaking shit UP! In the newest edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, Professor Freedia is here to teach Twerking 101. Above, learn the proper ways to bounce, "bust open," "bendova," twerk, and more.

Don't miss  Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, watch full Big Freedia episodes on the Fuse TV app on mobile, Roku + Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

Below, watch the last edition of Big Freedia Breaks it Down to see how Freedia's fabulous fashions are designed and created:

