Bounce It Out
Big Freedia Breaks It Down: Learn How to Twerk From Professor Freedia
They don't call Freedia the "Queen of Bounce" for nothing. Learn how to bend over, bust open and shake that ass, as Freedia teaches Twerking 101. All-new 'Big Freedia' Tues. at 10PM
October 17, 2017
Big Freedia's back for a new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, Tuesdays at 10PM, and you know she's been shaking shit UP! In the newest edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, Professor Freedia is here to teach Twerking 101. Above, learn the proper ways to bounce, "bust open," "bendova," twerk, and more.
