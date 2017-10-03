Big Freedia Breaks It Down: How Freedia's Nails Go From Bare to Bling

Big Freedia's back for a new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, Tuesdays at 10PM, so she's gotta look the part. The queen is taking fans behind the scenes to show what it takes to become Big Freedia. In the newest edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, see Freedia's nails go from bare to bling.

Freedia takes us to the nail salon to show us how her go-to nail technician gets her custom claws together. From nail extensions to intricately crafted acrylic flowers and nail jewelry, see the full transformation above.