FUSE

Dem Claws

Big Freedia Breaks It Down: How Freedia's Nails Go From Bare to Bling

The queen diva takes us behind the scenes, and to the nail salon, to see the full process, from acrylic extensions to gorgeous gel paint and intricate custom designs. All-new 'Big Freedia' Tonight at 10PM

Big Freedia's back for a new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, Tuesdays at 10PM, so she's gotta look the part. The queen is taking fans behind the scenes to show what it takes to become Big Freedia. In the newest edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, see Freedia's nails go from bare to bling.

Freedia takes us to the nail salon to show us how her go-to nail technician gets her custom claws together. From nail extensions to intricately crafted acrylic flowers and nail jewelry, see the full transformation above.

Don't miss Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, watch full Big Freedia episodes on the Fuse TV app on mobile, Roku + Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

Below, watch the last edition of Big Freedia Breaks it Down to see how Freedia's trademark lace-front wig gets done right:

