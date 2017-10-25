'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Checks In to L.A.'s Hotel Normandie
It's been a whirlwind past few weeks for Big Freedia, who finds herself jet-setting to sunny Los Angeles in the latest episode of Big Freedia Bounces Back. In this week's deleted scene, watch as our Queen Diva checks into Hotel Normandie, where she talks shop with her manager, Reid.
In addition to shooting for Wilmer Valderrama's highly anticipated The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, Freedia has meetings on deck with heavy hitters Interscope Records and Anti- Records.
"Things are finally starting to happen big time...I'm working on a new record deal, new videos and new shows. And I can't thank Reid enough," she says.
Below, watch another digital exclusive from this week's episode, featuring Freedia's first encounter with her The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow puppet:
