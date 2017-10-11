'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Contemplates Seeing a Voodoo Psychic

"It's Mardi Gras, bitches!" In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and her fam celebrate the biggest holiday in New Orleans and her house is loaded with bags of throws, all that glitters and glows, plus some skulls... and maybe a voodoo doll or two?

Above, watch a deleted scene of Big Freedia and her sister Crystal joking about the best Fat Tuesday souvenirs to throw from the diva's float and seeing a voodoo priest. Find out the real reason Freedia had her heart set on getting a psychic reading.