'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Meets Her 'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' Puppet

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia is making big moves! Between shooting a video for "Training Day," helping her friend Katey Red with the wedding and heading back to LA to shoot for the Puppet Sh!tshow, the queen diva has a lot on her plate.

Watch a digital exclusive of Big Freedia and manager Reid stop by WV Entertainment to shoot her episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow and meet her "Hershey chocolate bar with extra grease on it" puppet. Watch above to see Freedia's hilarious reaction.