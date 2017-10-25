FUSE

'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Meets Her 'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' Puppet

"That puppet needs my make up artist ASAP!" Freedia jokes. New episodes of 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia is making big moves! Between shooting a video for "Training Day," helping her friend Katey Red with the wedding and heading back to LA to shoot for the Puppet Sh!tshow, the queen diva has a lot on her plate.

Watch a digital exclusive of Big Freedia and manager Reid stop by WV Entertainment to shoot her episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow and meet her "Hershey chocolate bar with extra grease on it" puppet. Watch above to see Freedia's hilarious reaction. 

All-new Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM + Find Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, watch full Big Freedia episodes the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu now!

Below, check out another digital-exclusive Big Freedia outtake of Freedia's best friend Katey Red thanking her for the delivering a sucessful wedding: 

