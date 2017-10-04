'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia's Post-GRAMMYs Champagne Toast
In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia made her GRAMMYs debut! After walking the carpet with stars like Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, and after watching the big show, Freedia heads back to Hotel Normandie with her team to reflect on the amazing night.
Above, watch a deleted scene of Big Freedia, her manager Reid, her lawyer Tim, her publicist Nicole, and her L.A. team sharing a celebratory sip of champagne for a great night. Plus, watch Freedia make a toast to her team.
