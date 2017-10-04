FUSE

'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia's Post-GRAMMYs Champagne Toast

After her first-ever GRAMMY Awards, Freedia and her team have a celebratory sip and reflect on an incredible night. New episodes of 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia made her GRAMMYs debut! After walking the carpet with stars like Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, and after watching the big show, Freedia heads back to Hotel Normandie with her team to reflect on the amazing night.

Above, watch a deleted scene of Big Freedia, her manager Reid, her lawyer Tim, her publicist Nicole, and her L.A. team sharing a celebratory sip of champagne for a great night. Plus, watch Freedia make a toast to her team.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM + Find Fuse with our channel finder. Watch Big Freedia full episodes on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Below, check out an episode highlight from last week when Freedia hit up an L.A. boutique for a GRAMMYs outfit fitting, which turned into a mini fashion show:

