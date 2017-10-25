'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia Seeks Advice From Her Mother in Heaven

It's been over three years since the tragic passing of Big Freedia's mother, Vera, who succumbed to a long battle with spinal and lung cancer in 2014. In a deleted scene from this week's episode of Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia shares with viewers how much she longs for her mother's support during stressful times.

"I'll really be missing you. Just when I need somebody to talk to, just when I need to vent to you," she says aloud to Vera. "Just there's a lot on my plate, and people don't even understand all the things that I'm going through...Even having these moments to be able to talk to you and connect with you, I know that you relay some type of message to me."