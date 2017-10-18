FUSE

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia & Juan LaFonta Plan New Remix of Viral TV Commercial Song

Freedia and New Orleans lawyer Juan LaFont reflect on the massive success of their viral TV commercial and plot a follow-up. All-new 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and New Orleans lawyer Juan LaFonta won a media award for their joint TV commercial that went viral earlier this year. With everyone in New Orleans singing "Juan LaFonta! Juan LaFonta!" it only made sense Freedia and Juan give the people more!

Above, watch a highlight from this week's episode where Juan and Freedia go on a drive to get some lunch and talk about plans for an extended "Juan LaFonta" follow-up or remix.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM. Watch Big Freedia episodes streaming on Hulu, or on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV.

Below, watch an outtake from this week's Big Freedia where Freedia's manager Reid and choreographer Wilberto get into a heated argument about Freedia's live show setlist:

