'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia & Juan LaFonta Plan New Remix of Viral TV Commercial Song

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and New Orleans lawyer Juan LaFonta won a media award for their joint TV commercial that went viral earlier this year. With everyone in New Orleans singing "Juan LaFonta! Juan LaFonta!" it only made sense Freedia and Juan give the people more!

Above, watch a highlight from this week's episode where Juan and Freedia go on a drive to get some lunch and talk about plans for an extended "Juan LaFonta" follow-up or remix.