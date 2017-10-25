'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Freedia & Katey Red's Touching Moment at Katey's Wedding

"I'm the decorator, I'm the planner, I'm the emcee, I'm the maid of honor," Big Freedia says in this week's episode of Big Freedia Bounces Back, listing all the duties she's taken on for her best friend Katey Red's wedding. Well, Freedia, your hard work didn't go unnoticed.

In this exclusive outtake from the episode, Katey Red and Freedia have a one-on-one moment during the wedding reception to catch up amidst the craziness. "You pulled off my wedding! Thank you for being my sister, thank you for being my friend, I love you so much," Katey says, thanking Freedia.

"Katey is my soul sister and you better believe, that’s forever," Freedia asserts about the new bride. Watch the touching, and hilarious, clip of the two Bounce music queens above.