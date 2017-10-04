'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Bonds With Her New Dancers Over a Crawfish Boil
In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia took her new dancers on a swamp tour adventure to bond with the new members of Team Freedia. If a swamp tour wasn't Louisiana enough for ya, afterwards the group chowed down on some freshly boiled crawfish!
In a clip from last night's episode, watch Big Freedia get all the tea from new dancers Marlaine, Shantoni, Lindsey, Tara, Ronnie, and Donald.
Below, watch a digital-exclusive outtake from this week's Big Freedia showing Freedia's champagne toast with her team after her appearance at The GRAMMY Awards:
