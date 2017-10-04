FUSE

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Bonds With Her New Dancers Over a Crawfish Boil

After an adventure through the Louisiana swamps, Freedia gets to know the new members of Team Freedia over some delicious boiled crawfish! New 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia took her new dancers on a swamp tour adventure to bond with the new members of Team Freedia. If a swamp tour wasn't Louisiana enough for ya, afterwards the group chowed down on some freshly boiled crawfish!

In a clip from last night's episode, watch Big Freedia get all the tea from new dancers Marlaine, Shantoni, Lindsey, Tara, Ronnie, and Donald.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Watch Big Freedia full episodes on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku + Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Below, watch a digital-exclusive outtake from this week's Big Freedia showing Freedia's champagne toast with her team after her appearance at The GRAMMY Awards:

