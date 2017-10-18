FUSE

Digital Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extended Scene: Freedia Performs 'N.O. Bounce' Live in Alabama

Watch Big Freedia and her dancers bounce through Mobile, AL's The Merry Widow. New episodes of 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Tuesdays at 10PM

After a rough ride to Mobile, Alabama, Big Freedia and her dancers (old and new) took to the stage at The Merry Widow and tore the stage down!

Performing all her classic songs, from "Explode" to "I Heard," the queen diva put on yet another exhilarating show in this week's Big Freedia Bounces BackWatch above as Freedia, her dancers and DJ Juan shake things up at the Alabama venue and wobble to the beat of "N.O. Bounce." 

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM + Find Fuse with our channel finder. Watch Big Freedia full episodes on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Below, watch Wilberto and Reid get into a heated argument over Freedia's setlist:

