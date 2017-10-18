'Big Freedia' Extended Scene: Freedia Performs 'N.O. Bounce' Live in Alabama

After a rough ride to Mobile, Alabama, Big Freedia and her dancers (old and new) took to the stage at The Merry Widow and tore the stage down!

Performing all her classic songs, from "Explode" to "I Heard," the queen diva put on yet another exhilarating show in this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back. Watch above as Freedia, her dancers and DJ Juan shake things up at the Alabama venue and wobble to the beat of "N.O. Bounce."