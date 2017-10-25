FUSE

'Big Freedia' Clip: Team Freedia Shoots Sexy 'Mad Max'-Inspired 'Training Day' Music Video

Freedia and her dancers, both old AND new, shoot a sexy new music video directed by Wilberto. All-new 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and Wilberto decided to shoot a new video for her bop "Training Day." Watch above as Team Freedia hits New Orleans' Music Box Village for the Mad Max-inspired video. Veteran Freedia dancer Tootie is "glad to be back," although "I never knew I left," she says with some subtle shade while chatting with DJ Juan on set.

Watch the full clip above and go behind the scenes of the epic video shoot. This music video's got everything you'd want in a Freedia video: Hair flips, crazy makeup, creative costumes, and more ass shaking than you can imagine.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM. Watch Big Freedia episodes streaming on Hulu, or on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV.

Below, watch an outtake from this week's  Big Freedia where Freedia's manager Reid and choreographer Wilberto get into a heated argument about Freedia's live show setlist:

