'Big Freedia' Clip: Team Freedia Shoots Sexy 'Mad Max'-Inspired 'Training Day' Music Video

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and Wilberto decided to shoot a new video for her bop "Training Day." Watch above as Team Freedia hits New Orleans' Music Box Village for the Mad Max-inspired video. Veteran Freedia dancer Tootie is "glad to be back," although "I never knew I left," she says with some subtle shade while chatting with DJ Juan on set.

Watch the full clip above and go behind the scenes of the epic video shoot. This music video's got everything you'd want in a Freedia video: Hair flips, crazy makeup, creative costumes, and more ass shaking than you can imagine.