'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia's Emotional Psychic Reading With a Voodoo Priest

Despite her sister's opposition, Freedia meets with voodoo priest The Divine Prince for a moving spiritual reading. All-new 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and her fam celebrated New Orleans' biggest holiday, Mardi Gras! After the big Mardi Gras parade, a well-known voodoo priest who knows Big Freedia stopped by the house, saying Freedia should come by for a reading.

Despite Freedia's sister Crystal's arguments against it, Freedia decided4 to go for a reading with the psychic. From Freedia's late mother Miss Vera to her relationship with Devon, some deep stuff came up, causing Freedia to breakdown in tears afterwards. Above, watch a clip of how the reading started off.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Watch Big Freedia full episodes on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku + Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Below, watch a digital-exclusive from this week's Big Freedia where Freedia and her sister Crystal argue about Freedia going to see the voodoo psychic while prepping for the Mardi Gras parade:

