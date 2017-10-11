'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia's Emotional Psychic Reading With a Voodoo Priest
In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and her fam celebrated New Orleans' biggest holiday, Mardi Gras! After the big Mardi Gras parade, a well-known voodoo priest who knows Big Freedia stopped by the house, saying Freedia should come by for a reading.
Despite Freedia's sister Crystal's arguments against it, Freedia decided4 to go for a reading with the psychic. From Freedia's late mother Miss Vera to her relationship with Devon, some deep stuff came up, causing Freedia to breakdown in tears afterwards. Above, watch a clip of how the reading started off.
Below, watch a digital-exclusive from this week's Big Freedia where Freedia and her sister Crystal argue about Freedia going to see the voodoo psychic while prepping for the Mardi Gras parade:
