'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia's Emotional Psychic Reading With a Voodoo Priest

In this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, Freedia and her fam celebrated New Orleans' biggest holiday, Mardi Gras! After the big Mardi Gras parade, a well-known voodoo priest who knows Big Freedia stopped by the house, saying Freedia should come by for a reading.

Despite Freedia's sister Crystal's arguments against it, Freedia decided4 to go for a reading with the psychic. From Freedia's late mother Miss Vera to her relationship with Devon, some deep stuff came up, causing Freedia to breakdown in tears afterwards. Above, watch a clip of how the reading started off.