'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Wilberto and Reid Get Heated Over Freedia's Setlist

"You can't keep playing the same songs...Berto obviously sucks at life," Reid concludes. New episodes of 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

Perform "oldies but goodies" or deliver fresh, new beats at Big Freedia's live shows? This week's Big Freedia Bounces Back deleted scene finds Freedia's manager, Reid, and show director/choreographer, Wilberto, at odds over the Queen Diva's setlist for her Alabama show.

Sitting down at Gasa Gasa in New Orleans' Freret District, the two argue back and forth over how to best improve Freedia's "bread and butter." Reid suggests ditching predictable songs like "N.O. Bounce" and "Explode," while Wilberto vehemently opposes getting rid of classics.

"You can't keep playing the same songs! I'm right. That's it," Reid concludes. "Berto obviously sucks at life."

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM

Below, check out Freedia and her crew performing "N.O. Bounce" from her show at The Merry Widow in Mobile, Alabama:

