'Big Freedia' Extended Scene: Freedia's New Dancers Shake Up the French Quarter
Mardi Gras season was in full effect on this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, as our Queen Diva and her recently revamped dance crew light up One Eyed Jacks in NOLA's vibrant French Quarter for Freedia's annual Mardi Gras show.
Watch as a sparkly, black-and-gold Big Freedia performs her hit "Y'all Get Back Now" while introducing her new dancers in their first big debut. Judging from the crowd's reaction, Team Freedia did Mardi Gras right.
Below, check out another digital exclusive from this week's episode, as Freedia considers visiting a voodoo psychic for a reading, amidst all the Mardi Gras hype:
