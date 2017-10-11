FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Digital Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extended Scene: Freedia's New Dancers Shake Up the French Quarter

Watch Freedia's electrifying Mardi Gras performance of "Y'all Get Back Now" while debuting her new dancers. New episodes of 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

Mardi Gras season was in full effect on this week's Big Freedia Bounces Back, as our Queen Diva and her recently revamped dance crew light up One Eyed Jacks in NOLA's vibrant French Quarter for Freedia's annual Mardi Gras show.

Watch as a sparkly, black-and-gold Big Freedia performs her hit "Y'all Get Back Now" while introducing her new dancers in their first big debut. Judging from the crowd's reaction, Team Freedia did Mardi Gras right.

New episodes of Big Freedia Bounces Back Tuesdays at 10PM + Find Fuse with our channel finder. Watch Big Freedia full episodes on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming on Hulu.

Below, check out another digital exclusive from this week's episode, as Freedia considers visiting a voodoo psychic for a reading, amidst all the Mardi Gras hype:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

You Already Know!

Best 'Big Freedia' GIFs From Season 6, Episode 5

Digital Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extra: Freedia Considers Seeing a Voodoo Psychic

Digital Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extra: Freedia's New Dancers Shake Up the French Quarter

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0754 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Fallon as President Donald J. Trump, Tyler PeOctober 2017

Photo of the Day: Meet Communications Director Madea

List

21 Celebs Who Speak Openly About Mental Health

News

Gwyneth Paltrow on Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment: 'I Was Petrified'

Hot Song

GOT7 Find the Light in 'You Are'

RAVEN'S HOME - Disney Channel has ordered a second season of its hit series "Raven's Home," starring and executive produced bTV

'Raven's Home' Will Be Back For a New Season!

Load More