Watch Emily Kinney Speak in Emoji, Talk Upcoming Album & 'Mermaid' Single

Actress/singer Emily Kinney recently stopped by Fuse to discuss her upcoming single, "Mermaid," releasing a new album, and her experience portraying Casey on ABC's Ten Days in the Valley.

The catch? She had to answer our questions using actual emojis.

Describing her forthcoming album's sound as having "way more keys 🎹 than guitar 🎸," Kinney also teased her new single, "Mermaid," which drops at the end of the month. "The song is about leaving situations where you don't fit in...like you want to just swim away," she tells Fuse.