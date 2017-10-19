FUSE

Interview

Watch Emily Kinney Speak in Emoji, Talk Upcoming Album & 'Mermaid' Single

The actress/singer also discusses her role on ABC's new mystery-drama series 'Ten Days in the Valley'

Actress/singer Emily Kinney recently stopped by Fuse to discuss her upcoming single, "Mermaid," releasing a new album, and her experience portraying Casey on ABC's Ten Days in the Valley.

The catch? She had to answer our questions using actual emojis.

Describing her forthcoming album's sound as having "way more keys 🎹 than guitar 🎸," Kinney also teased her new single, "Mermaid," which drops at the end of the month. "The song is about leaving situations where you don't fit in...like you want to just swim away," she tells Fuse.

The 32-year-old Nebraska native, known by many as Beth Greene on Seasons 2 through 5 of The Walking Dead, recently returned to Sunday night TV via ABC's mystery-drama series, Ten Days in the Valley.

"If I could describe my character, Casey, with three emojis...She's stressed out a lot, so it'd be mostly face emojis. The one where it's like the eyes are going 😖," Kinney says. "She's also really in love with Pete, so then I'd be like 😍. She seems exasperated a lot, so the one where the eyes are going up like 🙄."

Next, watch rising songstress Jasmine Thompson describe her Wonderland EP (also using emojis!) and explain why she'd never, ever cover a Snoop Dogg song:

