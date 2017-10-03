Marvel Editor Axel Alonso's Dream for Diversity and Truth: Future Hispanic History Month
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Fuse is highlighting today's most notable artists and creators who are making Future Hispanic History as we speak. As Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics, Axel Alonso has distinguished himself as an innovative creator and storyteller who continues to elevate and push the culture forward.
On his biggest dream for Marvel in 2017, Alonso hopes for even more diversity and inclusion within his productions. "Marvel Comics reflects on the world. It's our responsibility to tell stories about what's going on in the real world," he tells Fuse. "When we see injustice, we like to confront it. We'd like to think that we're on the right side of history."
Alonso also spoke on the impact of Marvel's hip-hop variant covers, which he called "the tip of the iceberg" in an ongoing cross-cultural dialogue extending beyond a simple appreciation for the genre.
