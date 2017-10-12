FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Spotlight

Nicky Jam's Fresh Take on Reggaeton: Future Hispanic History Month

The Dominican-Puerto Rican performer continues to turn heads with his dynamic sound

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Fuse is highlighting today's most notable artists and creators who are making Future Hispanic History as we speak. Snagging multiple wins at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards, reggaeton star Nicky Jam continues to show his ability to elevate the genre while staying true to his roots.

After spending a solid portion of his life living in Colombia, the 36-year-old naturally incorporated the country's Vallenato music into his own material. "I've seen that in Colombia that people pay attention more to the lyrics than the beat," he explains. "Listening to the Vallenato music, I realized they were really humble in their lyrics."

Hoping to add some new flavor to the traditionally dance-focused reggaeton songs, Jam opted for raw, honest lyrics that weren't commonly heard in his genre. "If I can bring that to the reggaeton movement, it would be something totally new in the music," he tells Fuse.

Be sure to check Fuse.tv now through Oct. 14 for spotlights, videos and galleries of the individuals creating Future Hispanic History at this very moment. Join the conversation using #FutureHistory.

Next, watch Jam discuss teaming up with Vin Diesel for xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the rapper's first-ever silver screen appearance:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Photo Feature

Pink's Style Evolution: From Pop-Punk Sass to Class

Spotlight

Future Hispanic History: Nicky Jam's Fresh Take on Reggaeton

News

2017 American Music Awards Noms: See the Full List

News

Watch Linkin Park 'Carpool Karaoke': This Is How Chester Should Be Remembered

Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: RZA Wanted to 'Form That Voltron' for Wu-Tang's 20th Anniversary

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actor Ben Affleck appears with VJ's Hilarie Burton and La La on MTV's "TRL" at the MNews

Ben Affleck Apologizes For Groping Hilarie Burton On 'TRL'

Show Clip

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia's Emotional Reading With a Voodoo Psychic

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Lindsey Gunnulfsen of PVRIS performs at Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue on August 26, 201Pride

PVRIS' Lynn Gunn Shared Her Coming Out Story for National Coming Out Day

Load More