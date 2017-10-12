Nicky Jam's Fresh Take on Reggaeton: Future Hispanic History Month
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Fuse is highlighting today's most notable artists and creators who are making Future Hispanic History as we speak. Snagging multiple wins at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards, reggaeton star Nicky Jam continues to show his ability to elevate the genre while staying true to his roots.
After spending a solid portion of his life living in Colombia, the 36-year-old naturally incorporated the country's Vallenato music into his own material. "I've seen that in Colombia that people pay attention more to the lyrics than the beat," he explains. "Listening to the Vallenato music, I realized they were really humble in their lyrics."
Hoping to add some new flavor to the traditionally dance-focused reggaeton songs, Jam opted for raw, honest lyrics that weren't commonly heard in his genre. "If I can bring that to the reggaeton movement, it would be something totally new in the music," he tells Fuse.
