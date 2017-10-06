Watch Jasmine Thompson Speak in Emojis Describing ‘Wonderland' EP, Florence Welch Collab Dreams

Recently releasing visuals to "Words," the seventh track of her Wonderland EP, Jasmine Thompson stopped by Fuse to chat in emojis... literally. While playing a quick game of I Speak Emojis, the UK-based singer/YouTube star describes her music, reveals her favorite artist and fills us in on her unreleased track "Girls."

After returning to London from LA a couple of months ago, the 16-year-old musician was inspired to write a new song after feeling a little intimidated. "I came back to London having a very negative view on myself and really jealous of people and I hate getting jealous," she shares. "It's like the worst feeling to have... I'm trying to get over it. So I wrote a song called 'Girl' and that's basically what it's about."