FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Watch Lecrae React to Fan Youtube Comments, Talk 'All Things Work Together' Album

The rapper also discusses the powerful impact of "I'll Find You," working with Tori Kelly, and the need for more positivity in art

Three years after dropping his GRAMMY-nominated album AnomalyLecrae blessed fans with the long awaited release of his eighth studio LP, All Things Work Together. The rapper sat down with Fuse to discuss the inspiration behind the project and why his Tori Kelly-assisted single "I'll Find You" connected with so many listeners.

"A lot of times, we love to dwell on the negative or kind of rebellious art and not just like, hey, what about something to inspire people? And that's what we did, so I'm grateful that it's working like that," the 37-year-old explains. "Positivity is the new thug life."

Linking up with heavy hitters like Ty Dolla $ignMetro Boomin and Boi-1da, Lecrae certainly raised a few eyebrows with the album's unexpected collaborations. But the Texas native assured everyone that he hasn't strayed from his goal of sharing his story.

"It's a really dynamic project that allows you to see my whole journey and allows you to kind of walk with me through everything that I've experienced. It's chaotic, but there's hope in the chaos."

Below, watch Lecrae discuss marrying "the righteous and the ratchet" on the album's second single "Blessings":

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Quiz

Which Classic Boy Band Are You? Take the Quiz

Lecrae in the Fuse Living RoomInterview

Watch Lecrae React to Fan Youtube Comments, Talk 'All Things Work Together' Album

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT -- Pictured: Adina Porter as Beverly Hope. CR: Frank Ockenfels/FXTV

'AHS: Cult' Ep. 5 Recap: Welcome to Kai's Mad World

Show Clip

'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Bonds With New Dancers Over Crawfish

You Already Know!

Best 'Big Freedia' GIFs From Season 6, Episode 4

Digital Exclusive

'Big Freedia' Extra: Freedia's Post-GRAMMYs Champagne Toast

News

Jared Leto to Play Hugh Hefner in Upcoming Biopic

Spotlight

Future Hispanic History: Marvel Editor Axel Alonso's Dream for Diversity

Load More