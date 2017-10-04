Watch Lecrae React to Fan Youtube Comments, Talk 'All Things Work Together' Album

Three years after dropping his GRAMMY-nominated album Anomaly, Lecrae blessed fans with the long awaited release of his eighth studio LP, All Things Work Together. The rapper sat down with Fuse to discuss the inspiration behind the project and why his Tori Kelly-assisted single "I'll Find You" connected with so many listeners.

"A lot of times, we love to dwell on the negative or kind of rebellious art and not just like, hey, what about something to inspire people? And that's what we did, so I'm grateful that it's working like that," the 37-year-old explains. "Positivity is the new thug life."