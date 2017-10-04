Watch Lecrae React to Fan Youtube Comments, Talk 'All Things Work Together' Album
Three years after dropping his GRAMMY-nominated album Anomaly, Lecrae blessed fans with the long awaited release of his eighth studio LP, All Things Work Together. The rapper sat down with Fuse to discuss the inspiration behind the project and why his Tori Kelly-assisted single "I'll Find You" connected with so many listeners.
"A lot of times, we love to dwell on the negative or kind of rebellious art and not just like, hey, what about something to inspire people? And that's what we did, so I'm grateful that it's working like that," the 37-year-old explains. "Positivity is the new thug life."
Linking up with heavy hitters like Ty Dolla $ign, Metro Boomin and Boi-1da, Lecrae certainly raised a few eyebrows with the album's unexpected collaborations. But the Texas native assured everyone that he hasn't strayed from his goal of sharing his story.
"It's a really dynamic project that allows you to see my whole journey and allows you to kind of walk with me through everything that I've experienced. It's chaotic, but there's hope in the chaos."
Below, watch Lecrae discuss marrying "the righteous and the ratchet" on the album's second single "Blessings":
