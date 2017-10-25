FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Watch 'Good Mythical Morning' YouTube Stars Rhett & Link Take a Lie Detector Test

"The good thing is, I've been lying to him my entire life," Rhett unapologetically says

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are best known for shooting countless episodes demonstrating intense challenges, games and experiments on their YouTube show Good Mythical Morning, but this time around they stopped by Fuse to put their 30-year-old friendship to the test. 

Debuting at number one on The New York Times' best seller list with their Book of Mythicality, the award-winning duo are all about life-enhancing activities, sharing embarrassing moments, quizzing each other and the art of not taking themselves too seriously. So it was only right we asked the comedians to get even more intimate with each other using a lie detector.

Rhett jokingly admits he's been lying to Link his entire life and is known to fly under the radar, but will that work with a certified polygraph examiner in between the two? Watch Link and Rhett swap questions from "Have you ever wanted to sit on my side of the table when shooting our show?" to “Are you only in this friendship because it’s been going on for over 30 years and there’s no way out now?”

Below, check out The Fighter & The Kid podcast stars UFC fighter Brendan Schaub and comedian Bryan Callen try to pull out each other's deepest darkest secrets.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Show Clip

'Big Freedia' Clip: Team Freedia Shoots Sexy 'Mad Max'-Inspired Music Video

Rhett and Link take lie detector test in the Fuse Studio 10/13/17Interview

YouTube Stars Rhett & Link Take a Lie Detector Test

New Music

Hear Selena Gomez's New 'Wolves' Collaboration With Marshmello

American pianist and singer-songwriter Fats Domino, 27th March 1967. (Photo by Clive Limpkin/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/GetWe Miss You

Musicians We Lost in 2017

Playlist

Top 10 Essential Halloween Songs

TV

'AHS: Cult' Ep. 8 Recap: When Orgies Go A Little Too Far

COLUMBUS, OH - JULY 18: Twiggy Ramirez and Marilyn Manson attend the Alternative Press Music Awards 2016 at Jerome SchottensNews

Marilyn Manson Dismisses Bassist Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Accusations

Oh. My. God.

Best 'Big Freedia' GIFs From Season 6, Episode 7

Load More