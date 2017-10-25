Watch 'Good Mythical Morning' YouTube Stars Rhett & Link Take a Lie Detector Test
Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are best known for shooting countless episodes demonstrating intense challenges, games and experiments on their YouTube show Good Mythical Morning, but this time around they stopped by Fuse to put their 30-year-old friendship to the test.
Debuting at number one on The New York Times' best seller list with their Book of Mythicality, the award-winning duo are all about life-enhancing activities, sharing embarrassing moments, quizzing each other and the art of not taking themselves too seriously. So it was only right we asked the comedians to get even more intimate with each other using a lie detector.
Rhett jokingly admits he's been lying to Link his entire life and is known to fly under the radar, but will that work with a certified polygraph examiner in between the two? Watch Link and Rhett swap questions from "Have you ever wanted to sit on my side of the table when shooting our show?" to “Are you only in this friendship because it’s been going on for over 30 years and there’s no way out now?”
Below, check out The Fighter & The Kid podcast stars UFC fighter Brendan Schaub and comedian Bryan Callen try to pull out each other's deepest darkest secrets.
User Comments