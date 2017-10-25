Watch 'Good Mythical Morning' YouTube Stars Rhett & Link Take a Lie Detector Test

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are best known for shooting countless episodes demonstrating intense challenges, games and experiments on their YouTube show Good Mythical Morning, but this time around they stopped by Fuse to put their 30-year-old friendship to the test.

Debuting at number one on The New York Times' best seller list with their Book of Mythicality, the award-winning duo are all about life-enhancing activities, sharing embarrassing moments, quizzing each other and the art of not taking themselves too seriously. So it was only right we asked the comedians to get even more intimate with each other using a lie detector.