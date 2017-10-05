TBT 2009: Marilyn Manson Reflects on 'Awkward Breakup' With Twiggy

In this week's installment of #TBT, we rewind to 2009 when Marilyn Manson was fresh off the release of his seventh studio album, The High End of Low. The singer/songwriter discussed the importance of his latest project and why he rarely performs tracks off Eat Me, Drink Me.

"I just make stuff that appeals most to the sensibilities that made me start this. I wanted to write songs that affected the people...You write songs to communicate with people, not to alienate people," Manson tells Fuse, explaining that Eat Me, Drink Me was too associated with a broken period of his life and failed to connect with most listeners.