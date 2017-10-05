FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

#TBT 2009: Marilyn Manson Reflects on 'Awkward Breakup' With Twiggy

The metal frontman discusses running into his former bassist and why 'The High End of Low' is an album that "affects the people"

In this week's installment of #TBT, we rewind to 2009 when Marilyn Manson was fresh off the release of his seventh studio album, The High End of Low. The singer/songwriter discussed the importance of his latest project and why he rarely performs tracks off Eat Me, Drink Me.

"I just make stuff that appeals most to the sensibilities that made me start this. I wanted to write songs that affected the people...You write songs to communicate with people, not to alienate people," Manson tells Fuse, explaining that Eat Me, Drink Me was too associated with a broken period of his life and failed to connect with most listeners.

Manson also recalled his first encounter with ex-bassist Twiggy after years of not speaking. Describing their fall-out as "an awkward breakup" that could've been avoided with a simple phone call, he assured fans that their unexpected reunion actually turned out fine.

"It was almost as if nothing had elapsed," Manson says.

Next, watch Of Mice & Men discuss what it was like touring alongside Manson:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

New Video

Watch Tove Lo Get Road Head From a Puppet in 'Disco Tits' Video

Exclusive

Fedde Le Grand Brings Euphoria Anthem With 'Wonder Years'

Hitting The Road

See Pink's Beautiful Trauma 2018 World Tour Dates

Fuse Original

#TBT 2009: Marilyn Manson Reflects on 'Awkward Breakup' With Twiggy

Cast Photos

Meet the Cast of 'Big Freedia' Season 6

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 25: Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs a surprise concert at Glastonbury Festival SitNews

Brandon Flowers Shares Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Singer-songwriter Kesha attends the 2nd Night of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-News

Kesha Gets Candid About Her Eating Disorder Struggles

BOB'S BURGERS: Bob decides to finally realize his dream of becoming an outdoorsman in the “Into the Mild" episode of BOB’S BUFinally!

Are You Ready For A 'Bob's Burgers' Movie?

Load More