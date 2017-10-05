#TBT 2009: Marilyn Manson Reflects on 'Awkward Breakup' With Twiggy
In this week's installment of #TBT, we rewind to 2009 when Marilyn Manson was fresh off the release of his seventh studio album, The High End of Low. The singer/songwriter discussed the importance of his latest project and why he rarely performs tracks off Eat Me, Drink Me.
"I just make stuff that appeals most to the sensibilities that made me start this. I wanted to write songs that affected the people...You write songs to communicate with people, not to alienate people," Manson tells Fuse, explaining that Eat Me, Drink Me was too associated with a broken period of his life and failed to connect with most listeners.
Manson also recalled his first encounter with ex-bassist Twiggy after years of not speaking. Describing their fall-out as "an awkward breakup" that could've been avoided with a simple phone call, he assured fans that their unexpected reunion actually turned out fine.
"It was almost as if nothing had elapsed," Manson says.
