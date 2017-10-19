TBT 2012: Jessie Ware Says Katy Perry 'Smelled Delicious' the First Time They Met

Five years ago, Jessie Ware dropped her Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, Devotion, to widespread critical acclaim. In this week's episode of #TBT, we revisit the soul singer's 2012 interview detailing her amusingly low expectations for the project and how her newfound success led her to Katy Perry.

"I was gonna have a record out, and I was gonna be able to keep it. And I'd have a nice picture of me on the front, so I could show my grandkids that when I look all fat and old and wrinkly," Ware says of her initial reaction. "And then [the album] did alright! My ambition was just to like the album myself and for my friends to like it."