TBT 2012: RZA Wanted to 'Form That Voltron' for Wu-Tang Clan's 20th Anniversary

In this week's installment of #TBT, we revisit a 2012 interview with OG emcee and Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, who was fresh off the release of his highly anticipated martial arts film The Man With the Iron Fists.

Comparing the film's release to the "birth of a child," RZA discussed working tirelessly alongside stars Daniel Wu, Quentin Tarantino and Russell Crowe across 150 days in China. "All these elite people all coming together under one umbrella to make this film...that was just a very glorifying moment in my life," he explains.