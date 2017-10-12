FUSE

#TBT 2012: RZA Wanted to 'Form That Voltron' for Wu-Tang Clan's 20th Anniversary

"Let's give the fans and give hip-hop one more jolt of that Shaolin style," the rapper/filmmaker says in a 2012 sit-down with Fuse

In this week's installment of #TBT, we revisit a 2012 interview with OG emcee and Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, who was fresh off the release of his highly anticipated martial arts film The Man With the Iron Fists.

Comparing the film's release to the "birth of a child," RZA discussed working tirelessly alongside stars Daniel Wu, Quentin Tarantino and Russell Crowe across 150 days in China. "All these elite people all coming together under one umbrella to make this film...that was just a very glorifying moment in my life," he explains.

RZA also hinted at a potential Wu-Tang reunion project in anticipation of the group's upcoming 20th anniversary. The album—which went on to become A Better Tomorrow—would be the crew's first studio LP since 8 Diagrams.

"Wu-Tang brothers, if y'all ready to form that Voltron, let's do it, and let's give the fans and give hip-hop one more jolt of that Shaolin style!"

Next, watch RZA spit a dope freestyle on Fuse's Trending 10 while also talking chess strategy:

