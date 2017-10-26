TBT 2014: Ty Dolla $ign Defines His Sound as a 'Real Body of Work'

Since debuting his Beach House mixtape in 2012, Ty Dolla $ign has delivered endless star-studded collaborations proving the Cali native's versatility as both a producer and a rapper. In honor of #TBT and the upcoming release of Beach House 3, rewind to 2014 when he spoke to Fuse about developing his own sound.

Thanks to growing up in a family of musicians, $ign had access to an in-house studio that allowed him to mix beats and work with industry legends from an early age. "I define [my sound] as just quality music. Other people just put out songs...My shit is like a real body of work," he explains.