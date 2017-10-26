#TBT 2014: Ty Dolla $ign Defines His Sound as a 'Real Body of Work'
Since debuting his Beach House mixtape in 2012, Ty Dolla $ign has delivered endless star-studded collaborations proving the Cali native's versatility as both a producer and a rapper. In honor of #TBT and the upcoming release of Beach House 3, rewind to 2014 when he spoke to Fuse about developing his own sound.
Thanks to growing up in a family of musicians, $ign had access to an in-house studio that allowed him to mix beats and work with industry legends from an early age. "I define [my sound] as just quality music. Other people just put out songs...My shit is like a real body of work," he explains.
On collaborators whom he'd like to work with, $ign named DJ Premier, RZA and John Mayer, calling Mayer one of his "favorite singers out right now."
Beach House 3 drops October 27 and features heavy hitters like The-Dream, Pharrell and Swae Lee. For more on the album's development, check out $ign's August interview with Fuse, in which he talked linking up with both old and new collaborators:
User Comments