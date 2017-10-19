'Trivial Takedown': Here's a Taste of Fuse's Hilarious New Game Show
Get ready for WTF and LMAO moments on the fastest music and pop culture quiz on the planet—Trivial Takedown—where comedians, musicians and social media celebs go head-to-head.
Celebrities will have their pop culture and music knowledge tested in a rapid-fire battle of four games and there are only a few rules: be quick, accurate and fast. The player with the most points will be qualified to play for the mystery grand prize.
Kid Ink, Kingsley, Frankie Grande, Sevyn Streeter, Flula Borg, GloZell, Omarion, Mamrie Hart, Brittany Furlan, Gina Brillon, Romeo Miller, Tim Delaghetto, and more will all be put to the test.
Catch the 1-hour Trivial Takedown premiere Tuesday, November 7 @ 11PM on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.
