Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins & Pat Smear Share Favorite Song On 'Concrete and Gold' & Talk State of Rock

The Foo Fighters are busy on the road after the release of their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold and recently announcing a world tour. Fuse caught up with two of the rockers before the band closed out day 2 of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 to talk the state of rock & roll and their favorite track on the album.

"That's easy," guitarist Pat Smear said when Fuse asked their favorite song on the latest album. Both agreed "Sunday Rain" is favored amongst the band because it has a "funny twist" to the story. Between Dave Grohl asking Taylor Hawkins to sing and the Paul McCartney playing on the drums, Smear and Hawkins share it was the most fun and interesting one to record.