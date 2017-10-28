Galantis Reveal Their Secret to Staying Uplifting, Talk Concept Behind 'The Aviary'

Swedish electronic musicians Galantis have been busy hitting the road to promote their latest album, The Aviary, and made a quick stop at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 to shake up Day 1. The duo chatted with Fuse about the concept behind their second studio LP and their unique, unpredictable sound, all while soaking up the vibes of New Orleans' City Park.

Revealing that he literally sat in a Hong Kong aviary when he began writing The Aviary, Christian Karlsson was initially inspired by the idea of creating music without tools. "I know all the pretty birds are in here. I just need to find them. They're here!" he says. "I told [Linus Eklöw], 'That's what we are in.' We don't need anything. We just need a freaking phone to record our songs on."