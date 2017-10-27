Watch gnash Make a Halloween Mask While Discussing Favorite Costumes & New Projects

The 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience kicked off with a full schedule of artists, and Fuse caught up with rising singer-songwriter gnash to talk biggest fears, new projects, favorite and last minute costumes.

Before rocking not one, but two sets the "i hate you, i love u" singer tapped into his crafty side and created a Halloween-themed skull mask while letting us in on his last minute costume plans. "My go-to last minute costume is definitely Donnie Darko. I'm going to do Donnie Darko probably this weekend," the 24-year-old shares.