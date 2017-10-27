Watch gnash Make a Halloween Mask While Discussing Favorite Costumes & New Projects
The 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience kicked off with a full schedule of artists, and Fuse caught up with rising singer-songwriter gnash to talk biggest fears, new projects, favorite and last minute costumes.
Before rocking not one, but two sets the "i hate you, i love u" singer tapped into his crafty side and created a Halloween-themed skull mask while letting us in on his last minute costume plans. "My go-to last minute costume is definitely Donnie Darko. I'm going to do Donnie Darko probably this weekend," the 24-year-old shares.
After releasing three EP's and a breakthrough hit, gnash is keeping the momentum going with his recently released track "superlit" featuring his "buddy" Imad Royal and "a bunch of new fun stuff coming." Watch above for the full interview as gnash reveals his biggest fear and his favorite past costume.
Stay tuned to Fuse for on-the-ground coverage from Voodoo Fest 2017 including show reviews, artist interviews, and much more throughout all three days. Below, check out singer Mario, Sevyn Streeter and musician Aaron Gillespie reveal their biggest fears.
