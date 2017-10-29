Hayley Kiyoko Does Her Best Grinch Impersonation, Thanks Her Fans For 'Lesbian Jesus' Title

Hayley Kiyoko shared the self-directed video for "Feelings" a little over a week ago and the flirty video hit 2 million views. Fuse caught up with the singer-songwriter at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 to talk about the new video, her fans praising her and favorite past Halloween costumes.

While feeling a bit "overwhelmed" and "excited" to make a Halloween mask, Kiyoko reveals her spirit animal and favorite past Halloween costume is the Grinch. As she does her best impersonation of the Dr. Seuss character, the singer tells Fuse why Halloween can be stressful.