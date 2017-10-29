FUSE

Voodoo 2017

Hayley Kiyoko Does Her Best Grinch Impersonation, Thanks Her Fans For 'Lesbian Jesus' Title

"Everyone needs to step it up a notch," the 26-year-old says about costumes at Voodoo Fest 2017

Hayley Kiyoko shared the self-directed video for "Feelings" a little over a week ago and the flirty video hit 2 million views. Fuse caught up with the singer-songwriter at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 to talk about the new video, her fans praising her and favorite past Halloween costumes. 

While feeling a bit "overwhelmed" and "excited" to make a Halloween mask, Kiyoko reveals her spirit animal and favorite past Halloween costume is the Grinch. As she does her best impersonation of the Dr. Seuss character, the singer tells Fuse why Halloween can be stressful. 

Watch the full interview above as Kiyoko enthusiastically describes the YouTube success of "Feelings" and why her fans call her "The Lesbian Jesus."

Stay tuned to all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Voodoo Festival and below check out Hayley Kiyoko explains why "Gravel to Tempo" is a must-listen and why it's from the heart:

Hayley Kiyoko Does Her Best Grinch Impersonation, Thanks Her Fans For 'Lesbian Jesus' Title

