K.Flay Creates a Pumpkin Mask, Discusses Inspiring Message Behind Her 'Crush Me' Book
Fuse caught up with K.Flay at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 and tasked the "Blood in the Cut" performer with crafting a festive Halloween mask while discussing her EP/book project, Crush Me.
In between picking decorations for her pumpkin mask, K.Flay explained how Crush Me helped her connect with fans in ways she never could've predicted. Created from empty notebooks that she'd brought on tour with her, Crush Me features the hundreds of resulting handwritten stories left by her fans. She announced the book's arrival back in August with hopes of supporting various charities and sharing her belief that "we make meaning wherever we go."
"I come from a very politically engaged family and a network of people who have always been involved in community work, advocacy and standing up for people who don't have the power, the means or the time to stand up for themselves," the 32-year-old Illinois native explains. "I really hope to continue doing as much as I can to speak out, especially about things that I really believe in."
Watch the full interview above, in which K.Flay also talks touring alongside Imagine Dragons and the challenge of reaching out to fans in giant arena spaces:
Check back all weekend for more of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Voodoo Festival 2017! Below, check out another arts and crafts moment with K.Flay circa 2017 Firefly Music Festival:
