K.Flay Creates a Pumpkin Mask, Discusses Inspiring Message Behind Her 'Crush Me' Book

Fuse caught up with K.Flay at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 and tasked the "Blood in the Cut" performer with crafting a festive Halloween mask while discussing her EP/book project, Crush Me.

In between picking decorations for her pumpkin mask, K.Flay explained how Crush Me helped her connect with fans in ways she never could've predicted. Created from empty notebooks that she'd brought on tour with her, Crush Me features the hundreds of resulting handwritten stories left by her fans. She announced the book's arrival back in August with hopes of supporting various charities and sharing her belief that "we make meaning wherever we go."