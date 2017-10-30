Watch Louis The Child Attempt Spin Art, Explain Wikipedia's Role in Deciding Their Name

It was nothing but infectious beats and good vibes at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017, where Fuse caught up with Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett of rising EDM act Louis The Child. Dressed as Rick and Morty—Kennett improvised with an inside-out Lakers shirt—the Chicago-based musicians tried their hand at spin art while discussing everything from Halloween costume hacks to the origin of their name.

Thanks to hitting Wikipedia's "random article" button several times, Hauldren and Kennett had found themselves on the page for Louis The Child, a German king who was beheaded at age 17. The name stuck out to them, so they rolled with it.

"He wasn't that good of a king, but hopefully we can be better than him," Kennett jokes.