FUSE

Voodoo 2017

Marian Hill Confirm 2018 Album While Getting Nostalgic Over 'Rugrats' & 'Superman' Costumes

While making Halloween masks backstage at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017, the electronic-jazz duo say the unexpected success of their single "Down" forced them to find time to work on a new LP

Marian Hill had an unexpected smash after their single "Down" was used in Apple's first AirPods headphones, earning the jazz-electronic duo a Top 40 hit, with the success seemingly surprising the band members the most.

"Our year's been unexpectedly wild," singer Sam Gongol told Fuse backstage at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 while decorating a Halloween mask. "It has allowed us to travel to many different places and made us a little bit busier than we were anticipating in 2017." 

Producer Jeremy Lloyd adds that despite their hectic schedule, they're putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to their 2016 debut album Act One. "We're excited to release our next album, we're almost done with it and it's been great," he adds. "We were busy unexpectedly, so we had to work harder to carve out time but it's going to feel really good to get it out into the world next year and show everybody how we've changed."

Watch the full interview above to see the "Back to Me" band discuss their favorite Halloween costumes of the past, phobias, recurring nightmares and more about their new projects while making holiday crafts.

Stay tuned to all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Voodoo Festival and below watch gnash discuss his upcoming projects while making a Halloween mask below:

