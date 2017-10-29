Watch Pell Unveil His 'BoJack Horseman' Costume, Talks Being a 'Trendsetter' & Growing as an Artist

The New Orleans rapper performed two sets at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 and owned the crowd with his energy. Pell spoke with Fuse about performing at the NOLA fest for the very first time and called it "a dream come true."

"It feels like a dream come true because ever since I started making music, I feel like this is one of the pinnacles of my career just coming back home seeing friends and seeing family. Seeing enemies, seeing exes. I thought it was really cool to see everybody there and support."