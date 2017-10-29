Watch Pell Unveil His 'BoJack Horseman' Costume, Talks Being a 'Trendsetter' & Growing as an Artist
The New Orleans rapper performed two sets at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 and owned the crowd with his energy. Pell spoke with Fuse about performing at the NOLA fest for the very first time and called it "a dream come true."
"It feels like a dream come true because ever since I started making music, I feel like this is one of the pinnacles of my career just coming back home seeing friends and seeing family. Seeing enemies, seeing exes. I thought it was really cool to see everybody there and support."
When talking about evolving as an artist, Pell confirms he will stay true to himself as he continues to grow. "I think I'm going to experiment with new sounds because I came into music with wanting to do more and not wanting to do the same," the 25-year-old says. "So as I grow as a musician and an artist I feel like I have to make better music."
Watch the full interview above and check back all weekend for more of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Voodoo Festival 2017! Below, throw it back to Pell at Firefly 2016 where he talks to us about social media, his future and gave fans his phone number.
