Watch SAINt JHN Tease Debut Album 'Collection 1' While Making a 'Ratchets 4 Jesus' Skull Mask

Last year SAINt JHN emerged on to the scene with his bouncy track "1999" and has been consistently dropping new music ever since. The Brooklyn MC spoke with Fuse at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience about writing songs for other artists, performing live and his first upcoming project.

JHN is ready to release his debut project, Collection 1, January 2018 and give us details behind the title. "That's my first project. I think of music as just an assortment. This is my first offering, so it's collection 1," he explains. "Like Alexander Wang you just go to see Alexander Wang AW18. This is Collection 1 by SAINt JHN."