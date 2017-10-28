Watch SAINt JHN Tease Debut Album 'Collection 1' While Making a 'Ratchets 4 Jesus' Skull Mask
Last year SAINt JHN emerged on to the scene with his bouncy track "1999" and has been consistently dropping new music ever since. The Brooklyn MC spoke with Fuse at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience about writing songs for other artists, performing live and his first upcoming project.
JHN is ready to release his debut project, Collection 1, January 2018 and give us details behind the title. "That's my first project. I think of music as just an assortment. This is my first offering, so it's collection 1," he explains. "Like Alexander Wang you just go to see Alexander Wang AW18. This is Collection 1 by SAINt JHN."
When it comes to writing songs for other artists JHN describes it as "cool" especially when it's artists he grew up listening to. "Some of them are your heroes, people you grew up listening to... looking up to," he tells Fuse. "Then you go and write songs for them that are going to impact people the same way they impacted you."
