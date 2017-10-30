FUSE

Voodoo 2017

SNBRN Explains 'No GMOs, Real Hoes' Lyric While Making a Blinged Out Pumpkin Mask

After revealing his go-to Halloween costume and horror flicks, the Los Angeles-based DJ discussed the inspiration behind his new single's standout line

West Hollywood king SNBRN truly got into the Halloween spirit at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017, dressing up as a pirate for his pumpkin mask-decorating sit-down with Fuse. Admitting that he packed nothing but Halloween get-ups in his suitcase, the EDM/house act revealed his go-to costume before discussing his latest single, "Melrose."

"My suitcase—I don't even have clothes. It's just costumes! I was a sheriff through the airport on the way over here," he says. "[My go-to costume] is a Jimmy Dean Sausage, which is a giant sun...But my mom said, 'You gotta be a superhero sun,' so my mom made me a SNBRN superhero cape."

After embellishing his pumpkin mask a bit more, SNBRN walked Fuse through the concept behind his sultry new single, "Melrose." Having wandering down the famous avenue one night, he and his crew couldn't stop laughing about the area's endless string of health food stores. Tipping his hat to "real women," the DJ shouts out, "No GMOs, real hoes" on the cut (but in a non-discriminatory sense, he assures us).

Keep up with all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Voodoo Festival 2017! Below, watch Galantis explain how a Hong Kong aviary helped form the blueprint for their second studio album, The Aviary:

