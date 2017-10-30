SNBRN Explains 'No GMOs, Real Hoes' Lyric While Making a Blinged Out Pumpkin Mask

West Hollywood king SNBRN truly got into the Halloween spirit at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017, dressing up as a pirate for his pumpkin mask-decorating sit-down with Fuse. Admitting that he packed nothing but Halloween get-ups in his suitcase, the EDM/house act revealed his go-to costume before discussing his latest single, "Melrose."

"My suitcase—I don't even have clothes. It's just costumes! I was a sheriff through the airport on the way over here," he says. "[My go-to costume] is a Jimmy Dean Sausage, which is a giant sun...But my mom said, 'You gotta be a superhero sun,' so my mom made me a SNBRN superhero cape."